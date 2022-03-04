Bulgarian Prof. Kantardzhiev: We may have Achieved Collective Immunity

“Although war is the main topic, we need to know that the coronavirus exists and the threat to the health of both the individual and society continues.

It is important to note, however, that the new cases of the infected in the most affected districts in the country began to decrease first, as this is first seen for the districts - Blagoevgrad and Sofia - city.

Recently, the number of newly infected people in Varna and Eastern Bulgaria is decreasing at a slower pace. This has led to a reduction in the pressure on hospitals, as I monitor these processes on a daily basis for the medical institutions in the capital,” said Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev on the BNR Podcast.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1104 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

“We have seen the reduction of deaths all week. And the data show that in areas where vaccination coverage is higher, mortality is lower.

Omicron virus variant was identified in 605 (96.3%) clinical trials, 521 of which were subvariant (BA.1 or BA.1.1) and 84 (BA.2). The hospitalization for Omicron is 8-12%, and for BA 2 the sub-variant of Omicron is only below 1.3%.

This is shown by the latest data from the analysis of NCIPD and the so-called variant of Omicron - BA.2 turns out to be not as dangerous as we were warned and scared. That is, this option is much easier.

This is how the philosophy of the genetically developed pandemic virus was proven - to spread faster, to become stickier, to infect faster, but to run more easily as a disease. So, I expect it to become endemic,” said Prof. Kantardzhiev. He added:

“Omicron has passed through a large part of the Bulgarian population. People with boosters had it easier, and children have also been shown to have milder pain with the Omicron version.

There is another problem with the good outcome of the disease, as in the Delta variant and the Wuhan variant, in the elderly, in people with chronic diseases who have not been vaccinated yet. And they were not the subject of an intensified information campaign that they should be vaccinated. That is why such patients are now in hospital again, as in the previous waves”, summed up Prof. Kantardzhiev.

According to the epidemiologist, the sad fact is that currently mostly booster doses and a very small percentage of the first dose of vaccine are given. Five times more booster doses than the first doses, he said.

According to him, we will have a calm summer, which we could use to protect ourselves with a vaccine and be prepared for the fall:

“Let's not make the mistake of last summer, so I recommend this summer to give the first dose to unvaccinated, sick and chronic diseases. And remember one of the lessons of this pandemic - masks protect.

There is very little chance of a new mutation in Omicron in the future unless there is a genetic change that leads to an immune escape of Omicron.

With 30 percent fully vaccinated, 700,000 with a booster dose and a large percentage vaccinated, with 50 percent immunized in the capital, we may have achieved a very good collective immunity,” concluded Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, former director of the National Center of infectious parasitic diseases.



/BNR

