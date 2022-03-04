More than 28,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania in the last 24 hours

More than 28,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania in the last 24 hours, AFP reported.

On March 3, 81,323 people, including 28,563 Ukrainians, entered Romanian border crossings over a 24-hour period, the Romanian Border Police Inspectorate General said today, an increase of 10 percent from the previous day. 98,856 people have left Romania, of which 22,011 are Ukrainian citizens, the inspectorate said in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse.

From the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine until March 3, 167,613 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania and 109,687 left, the agency said.

More than 16,000 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria from Romania

Agence France-Presse also reported that a 34-year-old Ukrainian woman gave birth to twins this morning at the Vaslui District Hospital. Hospital director Anna Rinder said the woman gave birth prematurely after her water leaked into a car and she was taken to hospital. Her husband and their other three children are currently being treated at the hospital.

In recent days, many Ukrainian citizens have received medical treatment in hospitals in the Romanian cities of Husi, Barlad and Vaslui.



/BTA

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook