Ukraine is stopping Exports, but not Transit of Natural Gas

Ukraine has stopped exporting natural gas since midnight, the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported, citing a statement from the Ukrainian gas operator.

The announcement says that the suspension is in implementation of the decision of the Crisis Committee of the country and within the National Energy Capture in an emergency.

The text specifies that the gas operator suspends the transportation of blue fuel to the starting points of the Ukrainian gas transmission network.

Last year, the country exported more than 2 million cubic meters of natural gas, with the largest shipments to Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

At the same time, the Ukrainian gas company clarified that the decision to suspend gas exports will not affect transit through the country.



