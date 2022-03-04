COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1104 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus are 1104 in the last 24 hours, the dead are 20, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

95 percent of those who died during the day were not vaccinated. With them, the total number of victims of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 35,716.

8,634 tests were performed to detect new cases. This means that the percentage of positive tests is 12,787. 71.29 percent of the confirmed cases for the day are unvaccinated.

Thus, the total number of confirmed cases in the country reached 1,097,298 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 212,790 are active, including 3,445 hospitalized. 436 were admitted to the intensive care units.

The number of new patients in hospitals is 112 for the last day, 84.82 percent of them have not been vaccinated.

766 were cured in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 848,792.

A total of 4,305,855 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered in the country, including 243 in the last 24 hours. 2,047,267 people have completed the vaccination cycle, of whom 691,874 received a booster dose.



/BTA

