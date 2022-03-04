Russians took over Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant - No Increased Radiation after a Fire there

Russian forces have seized the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the southeastern part of the country, local authorities said, according to Reuters. Earlier, a fire broke out at the plant as a result of Russian shelling, which was extinguished this morning. There is no increased radiation in the area.

The staff of the facility remains at their jobs and ensures its smooth operation, the statement of the Ukrainian local authorities said.

The fire broke out on three floors in an administrative building in the nuclear complex after fierce Russian shelling, according to authorities. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced that the fire was extinguished shortly after 6 o'clock local time. Earlier, the fighting was stopped.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was no increased radiation in the Zaporizhzhia NPP area after the fire. One of the nuclear reactors has been shut down for security reasons, but the plant continues to operate normally and there is no change in the radiation background, assured IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi. He added that the agency has prepared its team for crisis situations.

Zaporizhzhia is the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine, housing six of the country's 15 nuclear reactors.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko called on NATO and nuclear-weapon states to make a professional assessment and intervene to stop shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In a conversation with his American counterpart Jennifer Granholm, Halushchenko called for the closure of airspace over Ukraine. The US Secretary of State confirmed the conversation and pointed out that the Russian military actions near the headquarters are very dangerous and must stop.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terrorism” and seeking to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster.

Earlier, Zelensky asked Vladimir Putin for face-to-face talks, saying it was the only way to end the war.

Humanitarian Corridors for Evacuation of Civilians from Ukraine will be Opened

After the second round of talks, the Russian and Ukrainian representatives agreed to organize humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, which was assessed as a positive move by the international community.

The southern port of Mariupol remains under siege, with local authorities reporting heavy shelling.

Kyiv remains under government control, and a large Russian armored convoy is blocked about 30 km from the Ukrainian capital.

The Ukrainian embassy in Berlin has asked the German government for additional arms supplies. The list of weapons includes tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, artillery and anti-aircraft systems, combat and support helicopters, combat and reconnaissance drones, transport aircraft and warships. Weapons are “urgently needed,” according to the note.

The United States and the United Kingdom have imposed additional sanctions on several other Russian oligarchs.



/BNR

