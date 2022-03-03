Putin: The Actions of the Russian Army in Ukraine are Heroic

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine as heroism and posthumously presented an order of bravery to a fallen Russian soldier. He said the Russians and Ukrainians were one people but accused the Ukrainian army of taking hundreds of foreigners, including students, hostage.

“The Russian military has provided humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave, but the Ukrainian army is using civilians as human shields. In this way, only the Nazis, who were brutal with the local population, fought. Our military is doing everything possible to ensure that there are no civilian casualties among Ukrainians,” the Russian president said during a meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

The second round of talks between Russia and Ukraine began today. The two delegations met in Belovezhskaya Gora in Belarus. The conversation began with a handshake and lasted several hours. The first round of peace talks took place on February 28th and lasted 5 hours.



/Nova

