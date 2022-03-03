Bulgarian President: Sons of Two Fraternal Peoples are at War. Their Ancestors laid Bones on our Land

Before a ceremonial fireworks display on the occasion of March 3 in Sofia, Rumen Radev delivered an official speech.

“This year we celebrate our National Holiday, our Liberation Day, when our homeland accepts refugees and the war rages near us. For us Bulgarians, the current fratricidal war is particularly painful,” Radev said.

Bulgarians Celebrate Liberation Day

“Dear compatriots,

This year we celebrate our national holiday when our Motherland accepts refugees and the war rages near us. The sons of two fraternal peoples are fighting, whose ancestors laid bones on our land, fighting side by side for our freedom as warriors from the army of Tsar Alexander II, which overthrew the Ottoman Empire.

For us Bulgarians, the current fratricidal war is especially painful. That is why my first call today is not to allow the fierceness that is ravaging the lands in the north, in Ukraine, to settle in our hearts, to enter our home.

Let us open our arms to all those in need, as our ancestors once found protection from slavery in Bessarabia, Tavria, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Odessa, Moscow and St. Petersburg. To be human.

Voices were raised not to celebrate today's holiday. But it is precisely the memory gap and revisions of history that are the cause of many tragedies.

No!

We are here to honor the names of our national revivalists, of our rebels, of Paisii, Rakovski, Levski and Botev, of the April revolutionaries of 1876. To all those who, with their work and self-sacrifice, approached the resurrection of Bulgaria.

Today we remember the noble minds of Tolstoy, Dostoevsky, Turgenev, Gladstone, Darwin, Victor Hugo, Januarius MacGahan and Eugene Skyler, who awakened the world's sympathy for the fate of the Bulgarian people.

Today, we pay tribute to the valiant wars of the Liberation Army, whether of Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian, Romanian or Finnish descent. They are all in the pantheon of our Bulgarian freedom. We honor the memory of our brave volunteers. No one's memory deserves to be cast on political demons.

Dear compatriots,

It is our duty to protect history from the pursuits of outcasts and defilers. Because a nation that allows itself to lose its memory is doomed to lose its freedom as well.

Eternal glory to the thousands of known and nameless heroes who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of the Fatherland!

Long live Bulgaria!”



/Nova

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook