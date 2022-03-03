Russian MFA: The Expulsion of Two of our Diplomats from Bulgaria is a Provocation
Russia has described the expulsion of two of its diplomats from Bulgaria as a “provocation.” Russia's foreign ministry has said it reserves the right to retaliate, TASS reported.
Bulgaria is Expelling Two Russian Diplomats
“On March 2, the Bulgarian authorities declared two diplomats from the Russian embassy in Sofia persona non grata. We consider the actions of the Bulgarian authorities taken on the eve of an important date in our common history - the anniversary of the Liberation of Bulgaria from the Ottoman yoke as a result of the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-1878, as an outright provocation. The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.
Russian Ambassador compared Bulgaria with Donbas
