Pensioner Survivor of the Blockade of Leningrad was Arrested in Russia for Protesting

From the start of the war until this morning, Russian authorities have arrested a total of 7,626 people who took part in anti-war protests in various Russian cities, the human rights portal OVD-Info reported.

Among them is activist Elena Osipova, who was detained by authorities in St. Petersburg yesterday. Thus, after several days of beatings and mass arrests of protesters, it was the turn of children and pensioners.

Osipova's arrest, dubbed the “conscience of St. Petersburg” in opposition circles, was sharply criticized by protesters yesterday. A number of videos have been posted on Twitter since two police officers detained her. Protesters chant “No to war!” and applaud the woman, who is one of the survivors of the Nazi occupation of Leningrad in 1941.

The footage shows that the woman remained calm and continued to carry her posters, which read “No to nuclear weapons!” and “Soldier, drop your weapon and you will become our hero!”.

Blockade survivor Elena Osipova arrested in St. Petersburg pic.twitter.com/uv3uUvN7nG — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 2, 2022

/OFFNews

