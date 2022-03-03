Fuel Panic: Queues and Thousands of Bulgarian Cars at the Entrance to Turkey

There are thousands of Bulgarian cars that want to enter Turkey through the Kapitan Andreevo-Kapakule border checkpoint on March 3rd.

Registration numbers from different regions in the country can be seen- from Haskovo, from Plovdiv, from Sofia.

Traditionally, Kapakule is one of the busiest places not only in Europe and the Balkans but also in the world. Today, which is an official holiday for Bulgaria and a day off, this is proven.

One of the reasons for the huge influx of travelers to Turkey is the cheap Turkish lira and the low price of gasoline and diesel in the neighboring country.

For reference, the prices of diesel and gasoline at one of the gas stations near Edirne is BGN 2.19 - 2.20 per liter. The difference with our prices is 60-70 cents per liter, depending on the gas station. A liter of gas is about 20-30 cents cheaper.

Our southeastern neighbor and especially the border town of Edirne has established itself as a desirable market destination for many Bulgarians in recent years. Bus market excursions are organized every weekend.

Bulgarian PM on Fuel Shortages: There is No Reason for Panic at the Moment!

On Wednesday night, many Bulgarians flocked to gas stations not only in Sofia but across the country to refuel at prices still below BGN 3 per liter. This morning the situation was calm, although BGNES reporters in the capital and correspondents filmed people filling cans and cans of fuel.

The Bulgarian Oil and Gas Association tried to reassure that the panic is not based on any objective facts, there are fuels, and prices are consistently below BGN 3 per liter.

Bulgarian Oil and Gas Assoc.: The Warehouses are Full of Fuel. We will Not Walk instead of Drive

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said there was panic for no reason and announced today that he would ask the CPC to investigate who was speculating on prices and how.



