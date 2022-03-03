EU is Preparing for Possible Partial or Complete Suspension of Russian Gas Supplies

Business » ENERGY | March 3, 2022, Thursday // 18:07
Bulgaria: EU is Preparing for Possible Partial or Complete Suspension of Russian Gas Supplies

The EU is preparing for the possibility of partial or complete disruption of Russian gas supplies, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told MEPs from the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

She noted that the EU has enough reserves for this winter. According to her, it is necessary for the European gas storage facilities to be filled to 90 percent of the volume by October.

Simson added that at least 40 countries have expressed readiness to release some of their oil reserves, including the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Mexico and Canada.

She said the commission would suggest ways to tackle high electricity prices.

/BNR

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: gas, supplies, EU, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria