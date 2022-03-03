EU is Preparing for Possible Partial or Complete Suspension of Russian Gas Supplies

The EU is preparing for the possibility of partial or complete disruption of Russian gas supplies, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told MEPs from the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

She noted that the EU has enough reserves for this winter. According to her, it is necessary for the European gas storage facilities to be filled to 90 percent of the volume by October.

Simson added that at least 40 countries have expressed readiness to release some of their oil reserves, including the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Mexico and Canada.

She said the commission would suggest ways to tackle high electricity prices.



/BNR

