Bulgarian PM: A Handful of Provocateurs are Trying to Divide Us

A handful of provocateurs are trying to bring division and hatred to the society on our national holiday, said Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on Shipka Peak, where he climbed to honor the memory of those who lost their lives for the liberation of Bulgaria. There Petkov was booed by some of those present, and a snowball flew at him.

In connection with the speech of the Ambassador of Russia to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova Kiril Petkov said that all foreign nationals who work against the interests of Bulgaria will be recalled.

The Prime Minister also said that the panic at gas stations is fueled by certain people:

“There are several types of people who want to panic right now. There are people who want to profit from the panic of people who line up at gas stations and they raise their prices. There are people who are using it for political purposes right now and trying to shake up the government because they know, by the way, that their time is running out.”

/BNR

