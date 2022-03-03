Russian Ambassador compared Bulgaria with Donbas

Another embarrassing statement addressed to our country was made by the Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova. In her congratulations to the Bulgarian people on March 3, she compared our country to Donbas and spoke mainly about the war in Ukraine, repeating the supporters of the Kremlin in the media.

Mitrofanova actually congratulates Bulgaria on its national holiday only in the first and last sentences of her speech, the rest of the time she spoke against Ukraine. Moreover, she compared the problems in Donbas with the suffering of the Bulgarian people during the Ottoman yoke. On top of that, she claimed that Bulgaria has received its freedom.

“144 years ago, the historic San Stefano Peace Treaty was signed, ending the Russo-Turkish War and allowing Bulgarians to gain their long-awaited freedom,” she said.

She then went on to confuse factual or downright false historical references, claiming that Europe has remained indifferent to the suppression of the April Uprising of 1876:

“After the brutal squashing of the April Uprising, when the whole of Europe remained indifferent, it was the firm will of Alexander II, the fearlessness of the Russian army and the valor of the Bulgarian militia that created the preconditions for the revival of Bulgaria. The march across the Danube has received support throughout Russian society,” she said.

In fact, it is not true that Europe remained indifferent. The poignant reports of Januarius MacGahan and Eugene Skyler, the speeches of Victor Hugo, the work of William Gladstone, provoked such public outrage that the Constantinople Conference was convened. Although its decisions were not carried out, the conference and the uprising were the causes of the Russo-Turkish war.

The Russian ambassador admits other historical inaccuracies. She used the congratulations to talk mainly about the war that Moscow is waging in Ukraine, comparing the motives of Russia from the past with the justifications of today's Moscow.

“The Russian-Turkish war of liberation is an echo of today. The events in Ukraine are deterred by most of my compatriots in the same way as they were 144 years ago. As fair, long-awaited actions to protect the people of Donbas from the Nazi Kyiv regime, which indiscriminately killed civilians for 8 years. Attempts to resolve the conflict through diplomacy have failed. Instead of listening to the peoples of the Luhansk and Donetsk republics and influencing the Ukrainian government, Western countries continued to arm Ukrainian fascist groups, inciting them to hostile action against the civilian population of Donbas. We cannot accept such actions, they are contrary to our humane Christian values. On this day, I want to call on Bulgarians to think twice and not succumb to anti-Russian propaganda. A military operation is currently underway to denazify and demilitarize the criminal Ukrainian authorities, who have been waging war with their own people since 2014.”

The address ends with another very controversial statement.

“I remind you that Russia has never started wars in its history. It finished them. Convinced that our cause is just.”

After all, only in the last 100 years Russia has entered the Czech Republic, Hungary with tanks, waged war in Afghanistan, Chechnya, Georgia, annexed Crimea, intervened in Syria, and so on.

