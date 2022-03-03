More than 16,000 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria from Romania

World » UKRAINE | March 3, 2022, Thursday // 14:49
Bulgaria: More than 16,000 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria from Romania timesofisrael.com

From February 24, 2022, until today (March 3), a total of over 16,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered all points of the Bulgarian-Romanian border in Bulgaria. This was reported by the General Directorate of Border Police.

How is Refugee Status obtained in Bulgaria

45 applications for humanitarian protection have been submitted at the border.

/BNT

Tags: Bulgaria, Ukrainians, refugees, border
