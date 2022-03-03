Russian Citizens left Bulgaria on a “Humanitarian” Flight Today

World » RUSSIA | March 3, 2022, Thursday // 14:45
Bulgaria: Russian Citizens left Bulgaria on a “Humanitarian” Flight Today BTA

At 13:27 p.m. on March 3, the Russian plane took off from Sofia to Moscow.

It took back Russian tourists who were on Bulgarian territory at the beginning of their country's attack on Ukraine and could not return to their country.

Aeroflot will have a Humanitarian Flight to Bulgaria on March 3

The flight was described as humanitarian.

According to the schedule, the plane of the Russian air carrier Rossiya Airlines was to fly from Sofia back to Moscow at 13:05 p.m.

A statement from the Ministry of Transport stated that Bulgaria has authorized the implementation of a humanitarian flight for the repatriation of Russian citizens to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Most of the passengers arrived at Sofia Airport with organized transport, as they were on a ski holiday in our country.

/ClubZ

