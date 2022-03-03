Children in Russia Watched this morning a Lesson on why War is “Necessary”
A virtual lesson was broadcasted (from 11 a.m. Bulgarian time) in Russia to explain to the children the “danger” posed by NATO and “why the liberation mission in Ukraine is necessary”.
Russia has Increased its Attacks in Ukraine
Children will also be taught how to distinguish truth from lies in the “huge flow of information”, according to the education ministry's Facebook page.
/Dnevnik
