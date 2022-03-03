(VIDEO) Bulgarian PM was Booed and Hit with Snowballs at Shipka during Celebrations of Liberation Day

Those present at the celebrations at Shipka on the 144th anniversary of the Liberation of Bulgaria constantly booed the representatives of the ruling party and specifically Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. After finishing his speech, he was hit by snowballs.

Snowball hit at 1:32

bTV showed that after that the Prime Minister abruptly went to the people throwing balls and the NSO security failed to stop him. He was seen talking to the people from whom the whistles and balls came, but due to the ongoing chanting, it was not possible to hear what he was saying.

Bulgarians Celebrate Liberation Day

Traditionally, thousands came to Shipka, but this time, along with Russian and Bulgarian flags, where there were several “Vazrazhdane” (Revival) party flags. The party's Facebook account was also broadcasting live, with calls for resignation, qualifications such as “American base”, “traitors” and “NATO out”.

Before the escalation of tensions after the Prime Minister's speech, he was seen putting his finger in front of his mouth several times, calling for silence, as the chants did not stop even during the funeral prayer and the recitation of verses.

Despite the aggression, the prime minister managed to reach the monument, accompanied by security guards.



