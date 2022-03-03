Pentagon Postpones Intercontinental Missile Test in a bid to reduce Nuclear Tensions

The Pentagon has announced that it will postpone a planned test launch of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile in an attempt to reduce escalating tensions after Russia announced that it was putting its nuclear forces on high alert, BTA reports.

The increase in the nuclear readiness of Russian President Vladimir Putin has fueled fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to a nuclear escalation, with some European officials seeing it as a covert threat to the West.

Lavrov: If there is a Third World War, it will be Nuclear

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced yesterday that a possible Third World War would be a nuclear conflict. And the Pentagon has strongly condemned Russia's rhetoric over the world's most destructive weapons and said it hopes the decision to postpone the intercontinental ballistic missile test will serve as an example for Moscow.

“At this time of tension, we realize how important it is for both the United States and Russia to consider the risk of misjudgment and take steps to reduce those risks,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

He added that the decision to postpone the test was intended to “demonstrate that we do not intend to take any action that may be misunderstood or misinterpreted”.

Capable of carrying a nuclear charge, the Minuteman III intercontinental missile is a key element of America's strategic arsenal and has a range of more than 6,000 miles (9,660 km).



/OFFNews

