World Leaders, including Putin and Biden, Congratulated Bulgarians on their Liberation Day

Congratulations to the Bulgarian people on the occasion of the National Holiday (Liberation Day) March 3 were sent by leaders from around the world, the press office of the head of state announced.

In his congratulatory address, US President Joseph Biden stressed that the United States will continue to be an unwavering partner in upholding the rule of law, strengthening democratic institutions, fighting corruption and the prosperity of Bulgarian citizens.

In his letter, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin congratulated the Bulgarian head of state on the Day of Bulgaria's Liberation from the Ottoman yoke and paid tribute to the self-sacrifice of Bulgarian volunteers and Russian soldiers who fought side by side for Bulgaria's freedom.

The President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier sends his heartfelt congratulations to the Bulgarian citizens and expresses hope that in a time filled with challenges, the cooperation, strengthened by trust between the two countries, will continue. “Together, as Europeans and friends, we will successfully meet the challenges,” said the German head of state.

On the occasion of the Bulgarian national holiday, Queen Elizabeth II sends her best wishes to the Bulgarian people. “I hope that by tackling global health challenges together, with determination and firmness, better times will come in the future,” said the Queen of the United Kingdom.

The President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping wishes Bulgaria prosperity and peace and prosperity to the Bulgarian people. The Chinese head of state expressed confidence that the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries would continue to develop for the well-being of the two peoples.

The Emperor of Japan Naruhito expressed his heartfelt and sincere congratulations and wishes on the happiness and prosperity of the Bulgarian people.

Among those who sent congratulations on the occasion of the holiday are King Felipe VI of Spain, King Philip of Belgium, President of Slovenia Borut Pahor, President of the Republic of Ireland Michael Higgins, Federal President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, President of Estonia Alar Karis, President of the Republic of Estonia Sauli Niinistö, President of the Republic of Malta George Vella, President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King of Morocco Mohammed VI, President of the Republic of Singapore Halimah Yacob and many other state leaders and representatives of international organizations.



