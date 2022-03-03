Bulgarian PM greeted Bulgarians on the Occasion of Liberation Day

In the centuries-old history of Bulgaria, there are many examples of spiritual greatness, heroism, which fill us with pride. However, there is a date that for us Bulgarians is synonymous with the word freedom. This is March 3, 1878.

Bulgarians Celebrate Liberation Day

144 years ago, the Bulgarian people took a decisive step towards freedom, the restoration of statehood, the establishment of Bulgaria as a sovereign state.

Freedom is not gained by a single act. It comes long dreamed and suffered. It is the result of a long and difficult process that began with the spiritual revival and the struggle for church independence. It passes through the haiduk paths and the revolutionary committees of Levski. It rose from the ashes of the April Uprising.

“There is no power over that head, which is ready to separate from its shoulders in the name of freedom and for the benefit of all mankind,” wrote Hristo Botev and outlined the path of self-sacrifice in the name of freedom.

Freedom is the most valuable human right. We are used to taking it for granted, but on days like today, we should realize that without it nothing else is worth it. It is our responsibility to protect and uphold it every day.

Freedom does not come for free. It comes with the blood of April, with the fearlessness of the militia, with the faith of the Batak people, with the self-sacrifice of the thousands of fallen soldiers - Russians, Ukrainians, Lithuanians, Belarusians, Finns, Poles, Romanians. On this day we can only say: Thank you! (Blagodarya)

/Council of Ministers

