Google Greeted the World with the Bulgarian Flag

The largest Internet search engine - Google, greeted the world with the Bulgarian national flag, writing its traditional logo on its home page with the tricolor.

Bulgarians Celebrate Liberation Day

When clicking on the logo with our national tricolor, Google refers to a reference for the Day of Liberation of Bulgaria.

The number one search engine in the world has a list of important dates and holidays for which special holiday logos are prepared. They can be both global (can be seen on the Google homepage around the world) and local.

The search platform was created by Americans Larry Page and Sergey Brin, an American of Russian descent, on September 4, 1998.



/BGNES

