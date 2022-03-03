Google Greeted the World with the Bulgarian Flag

Society | March 3, 2022, Thursday // 10:03
Bulgaria: Google Greeted the World with the Bulgarian Flag google.com

The largest Internet search engine - Google, greeted the world with the Bulgarian national flag, writing its traditional logo on its home page with the tricolor.

Bulgarians Celebrate Liberation Day

When clicking on the logo with our national tricolor, Google refers to a reference for the Day of Liberation of Bulgaria.

The number one search engine in the world has a list of important dates and holidays for which special holiday logos are prepared. They can be both global (can be seen on the Google homepage around the world) and local.

The search platform was created by Americans Larry Page and Sergey Brin, an American of Russian descent, on September 4, 1998.

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tricolor, Google, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria