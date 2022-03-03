Google Greeted the World with the Bulgarian Flag
The largest Internet search engine - Google, greeted the world with the Bulgarian national flag, writing its traditional logo on its home page with the tricolor.
Bulgarians Celebrate Liberation Day
When clicking on the logo with our national tricolor, Google refers to a reference for the Day of Liberation of Bulgaria.
The number one search engine in the world has a list of important dates and holidays for which special holiday logos are prepared. They can be both global (can be seen on the Google homepage around the world) and local.
The search platform was created by Americans Larry Page and Sergey Brin, an American of Russian descent, on September 4, 1998.
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » World Leaders, including Putin and Biden, Congratulated Bulgarians on their Liberation Day
- » Bulgarian PM greeted Bulgarians on the Occasion of Liberation Day
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2274 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgarians Celebrate Liberation Day
- » Planned Ceremonies for Tomorrow’s Celebration of Bulgaria’s Liberation Day
- » How is Refugee Status obtained in Bulgaria