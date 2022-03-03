Bulgarian PM on Fuel Shortages: There is No Reason for Panic at the Moment!

“For no reason at the moment, there is panic about fuels,” Prime Minister Kiril Petkov wrote on Facebook.

“One tanker unloaded today, two more tankers are waiting to be unloaded at Lukoil. There is fuel and there is no chance to stop or run out!” he said.

Bulgarian Oil and Gas Assoc.: The Warehouses are Full of Fuel. We will Not Walk instead of Drive

Last night all over Bulgaria there were queues and columns of cars at gas stations, waiting to fill up with gasoline before the prices go up. There were speculations all over social media of huge price rises expected in the coming days due to the war in Ukraine and alleged prices of 3.50 BGN per liter of gasoline shocked some Bulgarians who resorted to panic buying.

Today, the prime minister will call on the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) “to check who and how is speculating on prices”.

Petkov described as “another fake news” allegations that Bulgaria is sending troops to Ukraine.

Bulgarian Ministry of Defense Denies that Bulgaria will Donate its Fighter Jets to Ukraine

“As much as hybrid lies spread, their problem is that they remain lies, and the legs of a lie are short!” - he wrote.

/OFFNews

