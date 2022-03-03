COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2274 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
2274 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours. 12.1% of the 18,771 tests performed are positive, according to the updated data of the Unified Information Portal at midnight.
212,472 are active cases.
Most new cases are in Sofia - 596, followed by the districts: Varna - with 344 and Burgas - with 180 newly infected.
3460 people are being treated in hospitals. 447 are in intensive care units.
330 are newcomers to hospitals. 83.64% of them have not been vaccinated.
4452 people were reported cured in 24 hours.
59 died. 93.22% of them were not vaccinated.
2799 vaccines were given in the last 24 hours. The total number of people with a completed vaccination cycle in our country is already 2,047,186.
/BNR
