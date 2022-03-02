Sean Penn left Ukraine on foot

Days, after he was in Kyiv to shoot scenes for his documentary about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hollywood actor and director Sean Penn, was among thousands of refugees seeking to reach Poland, Reuters reported.

He posted a photo on Twitter of himself with a backpack pulling luggage on wheels as he walked between cars in a column.

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value.”

Sean Penn does not explain why they abandoned their car.

Sean Penn spokeswoman Mara Buxbaum wrote in an email to Reuters that Sean Penn had left Ukraine safely. She did not answer questions about where he is now or how he left Ukraine.

Penn was in Kyiv last Thursday, attending a briefing by President Vladimir Zelensky on the first day of the Russian attack. He was making a documentary about the crisis, Zelensky's office said at the time.

“Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for this show of courage and honesty,” the statement said. It also said Sean Penn had interviewed Ukrainian politicians and the military, as well as journalists, for the film he visited Ukraine in November.

In a statement last week, the two-time Oscar winner called the Ukrainian people a “historical symbol of courage” and Ukraine the “top spearhead for the democratic acceptance of dreams.”

“If we allow them to fight alone, our American soul is lost,” Penn wrote.

The Hollywood actor and director is a well-known political activist. He also took to heart various humanitarian causes, such as helping victims of Hurricane Katrina, the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, and the floods in Pakistan in 2012.



/DarikNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook