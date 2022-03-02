Planned Ceremonies for Tomorrow’s Celebration of Bulgaria’s Liberation Day

The Minister of Defense Dragomir Zakov and the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov will take part tomorrow, March 3, in the ceremony of raising the National Flag of the Republic of Bulgaria, which will begin at 11.00 a.m. in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in the capital.

The event will be attended by representatives of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and senior officers of the Armed Forces. Representative formations of the National Guard and the Guards Representative Brass Band will take part in the ritual. The flags include sacred flags - Samara flag, Standard of the 1st Cavalry Regiment, Flag of the 23rd Shipka Infantry Regiment, Flag of the 15th Lom Infantry Regiment, Flag of the 13th Rila Infantry Regiment, Flag of the 25th and Dragoman Infantry Regiment, Flag of the 30th Sheinovsky Infantry Regiment and Flag of the 6th Tarnovo Infantry Regiment.

During the performance of the anthem of the Republic of Bulgaria will be performed an artillery salute of 20 volleys from a unit of military formation 22 980.

On the occasion of the National Holiday at 12.00 p.m. a solemn change of the honor guard will be held in front of the official entrance of the building of the Presidential Administration.

The ceremonial inspection (fireworks) in honor of the 144th anniversary of the Liberation of Bulgaria will be held from 6.30 p.m. on the National Assembly Square. The Guards Representative Brass Band and representative blocks of the National Guard will take part in it. The commander of the ceremonial inspection (fireworks) will be Brigadier General Todor Todorov - Commander of the Logistics Support Command.

Representative military units of the Armed Forces will take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria throughout the country.

Today, March 2, the celebrations on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Bulgaria will begin with a solemn inspection (fireworks) in Sopot from 18.00 p.m. with the participation of servicemen and the military brass band of the 61st and 2nd mechanized brigades. A solemn inspection (fireworks) will take place in the town of Kazanlak at 6 p.m. with the participation of servicemen from the 61st mechanized brigade, who will raise the national flag on the town square earlier in the day. Soldiers from the Navy and the Representative Brass Band of the Navy from 10.30 a.m. participated in the ritual of laying wreaths and flowers in the village of Grozdyovo, Dolni Chiflik municipality. At 6.30 p.m. with the participation of the Representative Brass Band of the Navy and a representative unit of the Higher Naval School will participate in the ceremonial inspection (fireworks) in the town of Provadia, Varna region.

On March 3, traditionally, the solemn celebration, which will begin at 11.30 a.m. on Shipka Peak, will be attended by servicemen from the 61st Mechanized Brigade - Karlovo. Representative parts of the brigade will take part in the ritual of raising the national flag and the flag of the municipality of Karlovo (from 10.00 a.m. on the square “July 20” in the city).

On the holiday, servicemen from the Land Forces, Air Force and Navy and the Joint Special Operations Command will take part in the rituals of raising the national flag and offering wreaths and flowers in front of the monuments to those killed in the liberation of Bulgaria in the cities: Belene (from 09:30 a.m. in the Park of Gratitude in front of the Monument to the Victims of the War, Svishtov (from 11.00 a.m. on Freedom Square in the city), Lovech (from 10.30 a.m. on Todor Kirkov Square), Elin Pelin (from 19.00 p.m. on Independence Square (fireworks display), Gorna Oryahovitsa (from 11.00 a.m. in the city center), Blagoevgrad (from 10.30 a.m. on Macedonia Square), Sandanski (from 11.00 a.m. in the city center) , Vratsa and Byala Slatina (from 11.00 a.m. on the central squares in the cities), Stara Zagora (from 10.30 a.m. the festivities in the city start), Dimitrovgrad (from 10.00 a.m.), Haskovo (from 11.00 a.m.), Yambol (from 10.00 a.m.) in front of the municipality of Yambol and from 10.30 a.m. in front of the Monument to the heroes who gave their lives for National Liberation), Chirpan (from 10.30 am in front of the monument to the liberators), Sliven (from 11.00 a.m. on Hadji Dimitar Square), Smolyan (from 11.00 a.m. in front of the monument to freedom fighters on Vazrazhdane Square in Ustovo quarter), Asenovgrad (from 10.30 a.m. in front of the monument of Ensign Vishnyakov in the yard of the church “St. Dimitar”), Plovdiv (from 13.30 p.m. servicemen will lay flowers in the Central Cemetery, and from 6.30 pm representative military units will participate in the ceremonial inspection (fireworks) on Central Square in the city), Ruse (from 11.00 a.m. in front of the monument on Freedom Square), Varna (the festivities start at 10.00 a.m. on St.St. Cyril and Methodius ”with the raising of the national flag and end with a solemn inspection (fireworks) from 07.30 p.m. on St.St. Cyril and Methodius in Varna square), Dobrich (10.00 a.m. in front of the Khan Asparuh Memorial Complex and the ossuary of those killed in the Liberation War), Dalgopol (from 6.30 p.m. a solemn inspection (fireworks) on the central square in the city), Sozopol (from 10.30 a.m. on the central square in the city), Burgas (from 11.00 a.m. on Atanas Sirekov Square and from 11.30 a.m. in front of the monument to the Russian wars), Chernomorets (from 11.30 a.m. on the central square) and Pleven from 11.00 a.m. a ritual of laying wreaths and flowers in front of the ossuary-mausoleum “St. George the Victorious” city). Soldiers will also take part in the rituals of laying wreaths and flowers in front of the monuments to those killed in the liberation of Bulgaria in the villages of Stoletovo, Markovo and Krumovo.

In Sofia on March 5, 2022 from 12.00 p.m. in the park theater “Borisova Gradina” The representative ensemble of the Armed Forces will give a concert for citizens and guests of the capital.



/Ministry of Defense

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook