How is Refugee Status obtained in Bulgaria

In connection with the numerous inquiries, we provide information about Ukrainian citizens located on the territory of Bulgaria, published on the website of the Council of Ministers.

How to obtain refugee status:

To apply for international protection in the Republic of Bulgaria you must be located in the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria. You can submit the application to the officials of the State Agency for Refugees at the Council of Ministers (SAR at the Council of Ministers) or to another Bulgarian state body, which will forward it to SAR at the Council of Ministers.

In order for your application for international protection to be registered and for proceedings to be instituted, you need to appear in person at one of the following SAR Registration and Reception Centers at the Council of Ministers:

• Registration and Reception Center, Sofia

Address: Sofia, Ovcha Kupel, 21A Montevideo Street

• Registration and reception center in the village of Banya

Address: Banya village, municipality Nova Zagora, Mineralni Bani district №17

• Registration and Reception Center - Harmanli

Address: Harmanli, residential complex "Druzhba" № 23

Your application for international protection should be in writing and contain your personal data, the specific request to the Republic of Bulgaria and contact details.

During your registration as a person seeking international protection in the Republic of Bulgaria, you will be photographed and your fingerprints will be taken. During the registration, you will be provided with detailed information about your rights and obligations during the procedure for granting international protection. After registration, you will be issued a registration card, which you must carry with you until the end of the proceedings.

If you are a parent and accompany your minor child that doesn’t have 18 years of age in the Republic of Bulgaria, you can also apply for protection for him or her. In this case, the child/children should be with you when you appear in the territorial unit.

If you are an unaccompanied minor or a minor foreigner, you can apply for international protection on your own behalf. In this case, you will be assigned a representative from the National Legal Aid Bureau to represent you during the international protection proceedings.

During the process, you can be accommodated in the Registration and Reception Center of SAR at the Council of Ministers or at an address of your choice, if you have the means to meet your basic living and household needs.

Until the completion of the procedure for granting international protection, you are insured under the terms and conditions of the Bulgarian citizens. Upon completion of the proceedings, the persons with granted international protection shall assume the payment of their health insurance contributions.

In the event that the procedure for granting international protection is not completed within 3 months from the submission of your application for reasons beyond your control, you have the right to access the labor market.

After granting international protection, you have the right to access the labor market under Bulgarian law.

Additional information can be obtained on-site at the SAR Registration and Reception Centers at the Council of Ministers, at the following e-mail: sar@saref.government.bg or by phone: +359 876 388 427 or +359 876 388 437.



