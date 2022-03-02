Bulgaria has Terminated its Membership in the International Investment Bank and IBEC

Business | March 2, 2022, Wednesday // 15:55
Bulgaria: Bulgaria has Terminated its Membership in the International Investment Bank and IBEC

In the context of the collective response of Europe and the EU, the government decided to terminate Bulgaria's membership in the International Investment Bank (IIB) and the International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC). This has been agreed by all EU member states, said cabinet spokeswoman Lena Borislavova.

The IIB and the IBIC are multilateral development financial institutions whose purpose is to support the economic development of the Member States. The IIB member states are the Republic of Bulgaria, Vietnam, Cuba, Mongolia, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The IBIC member countries are the Republic of Bulgaria, Russia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Mongolia and Vietnam.

/BNT

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bank, IIB, ibec, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria