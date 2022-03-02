Interior Ministry: Over 13,500 Ukrainians have Entered Bulgaria across the Romanian Border

World » UKRAINE | March 2, 2022, Wednesday // 15:45
Bulgaria: Interior Ministry: Over 13,500 Ukrainians have Entered Bulgaria across the Romanian Border

From February 24 to March 2, 2022, a total of over 13,500 Ukrainian citizens entered all points of the Bulgarian-Romanian border in Bulgaria. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior.

On the website of the General Directorate of Border Police, you can see current information about the situation at all border crossings.

At the moment, the traffic for trucks on our borders with Romania is intensive - at the Vidin and Ruse border checkpoints, and the border with Greece - at the Kulata border checkpoint.

/BNT

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: border, police, Romania, Ukrainian, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria