Interior Ministry: Over 13,500 Ukrainians have Entered Bulgaria across the Romanian Border
From February 24 to March 2, 2022, a total of over 13,500 Ukrainian citizens entered all points of the Bulgarian-Romanian border in Bulgaria. This was announced by the Ministry of Interior.
On the website of the General Directorate of Border Police, you can see current information about the situation at all border crossings.
At the moment, the traffic for trucks on our borders with Romania is intensive - at the Vidin and Ruse border checkpoints, and the border with Greece - at the Kulata border checkpoint.
/BNT
