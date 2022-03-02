Aeroflot will have a Humanitarian Flight to Bulgaria on March 3

Aeroflot is organizing a humanitarian flight from Sofia tomorrow to return Russian citizens residing abroad.

According to OFFNews sources from the government, the plane has room for 189 people. Before authorizing the humanitarian flight, the Bulgarian government received permission from the European Commission. The plane will pass over the territory of Romania, for which there is also a permit.

Russia wants Air Corridor to Evacuate 3,500 people from Bulgaria

Flight FV6528 is operated jointly with Russia Airlines. The plane is scheduled to take off from Sofia on March 3 at 1:05 p.m. and arrive in Sheremetyevo at 5:10 p.m. (local time).

Citizens of the Russian Federation who are abroad and have return tickets from any Russian airline that have already been used for the section from Russia can use flights to Moscow.

In order for an Aeroflot ticket to be reissued, an application must be submitted to the company's contact center. To reissue tickets to other Russian airlines, passengers must contact the carrier who originally issued the ticket.

