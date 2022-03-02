Lavrov: If there is a Third World War, it will be Nuclear
World War III, if it happens, will be nuclear and destructive. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with Al Jazeera, quoted by TASS.
AP: Russia is Conducting Exercises with Nuclear Submarines and Missiles
“World War III will be a devastating nuclear war,” he said.
Putin has Ordered the Deployment of Nuclear Deterrence Forces
Lavrov also noted the words of US President Joe Biden, who said that the alternative to the strict sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow would be a third world war.
