Business | March 2, 2022, Wednesday // 14:16
Lavrov: If there is a Third World War, it will be Nuclear

World War III, if it happens, will be nuclear and destructive. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in an interview with Al Jazeera, quoted by TASS.

World War III will be a devastating nuclear war,” he said.

Lavrov also noted the words of US President Joe Biden, who said that the alternative to the strict sanctions imposed by Washington on Moscow would be a third world war.

