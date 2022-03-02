Bulgarian Railways will provide Free Transportation of Citizens arriving from Ukraine

From today (March 2) BDZ will provide free transportation of citizens arriving from Ukraine by rail in Bulgaria. For this purpose, anyone arriving from Ukraine may obtain a ticket for a train journey of their choice on presentation of a regular identity document with which they have crossed the border to the ticket office staff or the train staff.

BDZ (Bulgarian Railways) serves a total of 685 stations and stops open for passenger activity with over 570 trains per day, thus the company hopes to be useful in providing transport for residents arriving from Ukraine in Bulgaria.

Detailed information about the train schedule can be provided by the employees of the information desks and ticket offices in all railway offices and stations in the country, on the national information phone (+359) 02/931 11 11 or by the electronic guide on the official website of the company: www.bdz.bg



/BDZ

