Two Bulgarian Truck Drivers Detained in Ukraine for Transporting “Russian Goods”

World » UKRAINE | March 2, 2022, Wednesday // 14:05
Bulgaria: Two Bulgarian Truck Drivers Detained in Ukraine for Transporting “Russian Goods”

Two Bulgarian truck drivers have been detained in Ukraine and are being checked for transporting Russian goods, BNR reports, citing the Union of International Carriers.

“We learned from our colleagues that several Bulgarian trucks have been detained, and all foreign trucks are already being told: ‘You are foreigners. You are transporting Russian goods. It is a commodity of our enemies. We are confiscating the trucks‘”, specified the director of the organization Yordan Arabadjiev.

He added that “the situation is very serious” and the Automobile Administration has stopped issuing permits for Ukraine. The customs system has also been closed to such shipments.

/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: truck, drivers, Bulgaria, Russia, Ukraine, goods
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria