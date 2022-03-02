Two Bulgarian Truck Drivers Detained in Ukraine for Transporting “Russian Goods”

Two Bulgarian truck drivers have been detained in Ukraine and are being checked for transporting Russian goods, BNR reports, citing the Union of International Carriers.

“We learned from our colleagues that several Bulgarian trucks have been detained, and all foreign trucks are already being told: ‘You are foreigners. You are transporting Russian goods. It is a commodity of our enemies. We are confiscating the trucks‘”, specified the director of the organization Yordan Arabadjiev.

He added that “the situation is very serious” and the Automobile Administration has stopped issuing permits for Ukraine. The customs system has also been closed to such shipments.



/Dnevnik

