Ukrainian Citizens seeking Protection in Bulgaria can enjoy Free Legal Aid
Counseling in connection with the provision of protection, including assistance in filling in documents, is provided by lawyers registered in the National Register of Legal Aid in all regional counseling centers opened with the relevant bar associations in the country. Bulgarian citizens coming from Ukraine may be provided with legal aid by the National Legal Aid Bureau if they meet the conditions set out in the Legal Aid Act.
Full list of contacts of the regional centers - here
Ukrainian citizens seeking protection on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria, as well as Bulgarian citizens coming from Ukraine, can also use the National Legal Aid Telephone (+359) 0700 18 250 every weekday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
/Dnevnik
