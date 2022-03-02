Kremlin: Russia is Ready to Resume Talks with Ukraine Tonight

World » UKRAINE | March 2, 2022, Wednesday // 13:24
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that a Russian delegation was ready to resume peace talks with Ukraine after Moscow's invasion entered its seventh day.

“Our delegation will be ready to continue negotiations,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Russian officials expected talks to resume on Wednesday night.

Russia-Ukraine Talks have Highlighted Points of Possible Progress

Zelensky to Russia: Just stop the bombs, then we will negotiate

“We need to at least stop bombing people, just stop the bombing and then sit down at the negotiating table.”

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a joint interview with Reuters and CNN. The head of state spoke to their journalists shortly before Russia's war entered its second week.

Zelensky reiterated that he allows NATO's door to be closed to Ukraine as part of the points to be discussed. However, reaffirming his words from the second day of the war, he said that in that case, he would want legally binding guarantees for Ukraine's security - from both NATO and Russia.

He called on the West to help, because Ukraine is the heart of Europe, and now I think Europe sees Ukraine as something special to this world. That's why they can't afford to lose her.”

Zelensky also commented on Ukraine's request (rejected by the United States, Britain and other countries) to impose a no-fly zone. “The point is not to put NATO countries at war. The truth is that everyone has been in a war for a long time, and definitely not from Ukraine, but from Russia,” Zelensky said.

