Wizz Air to Provide 100,000 Free Seats for Ukrainian Refugees in March 2022

Wizz Air announced today that it will support Ukrainian refugees by providing them with 100,000 free seats for all flights to continental Europe departing from the border countries with Ukraine (Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania).

Wizz Air is committed to helping refugees reach their final destinations wherever they are. Wizz Air has already sent larger aircraft to its bases in those countries and additional flights from them to Europe to help move refugees if needed.

The airline also said it knew many refugees were already on the road and could be stranded elsewhere. For them, the airline will also offer an emergency rescue fee of 29.99 euros for all other flights (except the UAE, Iceland and the Canary Islands), as well as a rescue rate of 69.99 euros for all flights to the UAE, Iceland and the Canary Islands.

Ukrainian refugees wishing to book a flight can do so by visiting: https://wizzair.com/#/rescue100,000 free seats and rescue tickets will be available for travel throughout March. Passengers will be required to provide their Ukrainian passport / ID card at the time of booking and to show their Ukrainian passport / ID card at check-in.

However, Wizz Air advises customers to check the company's website regularly, as lower rates may occur. The airline's main goal is to ensure that all Ukrainian refugees have access to travel, no matter where they are during these unprecedented times.

Josef Varadi, CEO of Wizz Air, commented:

“Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people during this crisis. We are committed to helping as many Ukrainian refugees as possible to reach a safe place, so we will offer them 100,000 free seats from border countries and special rescue tickets for all other flights. We have already seen great humanitarian efforts on the spot from our crew and as a responsible company, we want to support the efforts in this direction as much as possible. We will be happy to ensure the safe travel of these refugees.”



/OFFNews

