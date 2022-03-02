Thousands of People from all over Ukraine are Heading to Lviv

World » UKRAINE | March 2, 2022, Wednesday // 11:31
Thousands of people from all over Ukraine are heading to Lviv. The western Ukrainian city has become a center for refugees, from where they travel to Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

After Poland, Hungary is the second country to receive the most Ukrainians since the Russian invasion - more than 100,000.

So far, nearly 400,000 people have arrived in Poland. 80,000 are in Moldova. People wait for hours in sub-zero temperatures to cross the border. Most refugees are women and children.

