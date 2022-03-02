Thousands of People from all over Ukraine are Heading to Lviv
Thousands of people from all over Ukraine are heading to Lviv. The western Ukrainian city has become a center for refugees, from where they travel to Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.
Refugees and Diplomats from Ukraine arrived in Bulgaria
After Poland, Hungary is the second country to receive the most Ukrainians since the Russian invasion - more than 100,000.
So far, nearly 400,000 people have arrived in Poland. 80,000 are in Moldova. People wait for hours in sub-zero temperatures to cross the border. Most refugees are women and children.
/BNT
