Thousands of people from all over Ukraine are heading to Lviv. The western Ukrainian city has become a center for refugees, from where they travel to Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.

After Poland, Hungary is the second country to receive the most Ukrainians since the Russian invasion - more than 100,000.

So far, nearly 400,000 people have arrived in Poland. 80,000 are in Moldova. People wait for hours in sub-zero temperatures to cross the border. Most refugees are women and children.



/BNT

