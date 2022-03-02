Chairman of Budget Committee: If Bulgaria gets Involved in the Conflict We will Move into a Wartime Budget

“Bulgaria must be adaptable in terms of opportunities and in terms of strategic plans to implement. And we currently have enough strategies and roadmaps, and none of them are fully implemented. That is why it is necessary for the parliament to have traceability of the processes through the parliamentary committees.”

This was said to Nova TV by the chairman of the budget committee in the parliament and MP from “There Is Such a People” Lubomir Karimanski.

Asked if Bulgaria is ready to be more generous with military spending, Karimanski said: “Of course, we are ready, especially if we are involved in this whole conflict. Then we are already moving towards a wartime budget,” the MP said.

He announced that he will be the candidate of “There Is Such a People” for director of the Bulgarian National Bank.

“It should be clear here that the Director of the Central Bank cannot be a person who has participated in the closure of a Bulgarian bank in the last ten years or a person who has offered a bank vacation. This is unacceptable,” Karimanski is adamant.



