Refugees and Diplomats from Ukraine arrived in Bulgaria

About 190 citizens of Ukraine, Bulgaria, the Republic of North Macedonia, Germany and Armenia who requested evacuation arrived in Bulgaria this morning with transport provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For all those who have no relatives in our country to stay, there are organized checkpoints in Varna district.

Minister Teodora Genchovska informed that with the assistance of the Turkish authorities more Bulgarian citizens from the cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv were evacuated by trains today.

The journey of buses and cars with the Bulgarian diplomatic corps from Kyiv lasted about 36 hours. Upon arrival on Bulgarian territory, the travelers shared that they are grateful for the established organization and that the situation in Kyiv is very worrying.

“It is very scary in Kyiv. We are very grateful to the Bulgarian government for saving us in time.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska, who was at the border checkpoint near Durankulak, assured that all the people who arrived were provided with shelter, food and transportation for those who do not want to stay in Varna. Many volunteers from all over the country took part in the action to welcome refugees.

Bulgarian Government has Launched an Information Portal to Help those Leaving Ukraine

Teodora Genchovska said that Bulgarians who want to evacuate from Ukraine in the coming days will be able to count on the assistance of the Ministry's Situation Center, as Bulgarian diplomats in Ukraine have been withdrawn from the country due to the current situation.

Situation center

(+359) 02 948 2404

crisis@mfa.bg

Consular relations

(+359) 02 948 2365

consular@mfa.bg

She clarified that with the evacuation of the mission in Kyiv and the Consulate General in Odessa, their function is taken over by the Situation Center, with which every Bulgarian citizen if they want to leave Ukraine, can contact for help.

The evacuees from Kyiv told reporters that they are extremely grateful to the Bulgarian government and that there were no problems along the way, thanks to good organization and escorts.

Varna Regional Governor Blagomir Kotsev, who was also at the border crossing, said they received support from the Bulgarian Red Cross, the Bulgarian-Ukrainian Society and a number of volunteers in tackling the refugee wave from Ukraine.



/BNR

