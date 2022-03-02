Google is Removing Russian Official Media from its News Channels and Search Engine

World » RUSSIA | March 2, 2022, Wednesday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Google is Removing Russian Official Media from its News Channels and Search Engine

Google, part of the Alphabet Inc. corporation, confirmed today that it is removing Russian official media from its news channels, incl. Google News search engine over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reported.

According to Kent Walker, president of international affairs, “in this extraordinary crisis, we are taking extraordinary measures to stop the spread of misinformation and prevent disinfection campaigns online.”

Bulgaria will Stop the Broadcasting of Russian Television

A CNN reporter told Twitter that Apple had stopped all equipment sales at its online store in the Russian Federation, Reuters reported.

