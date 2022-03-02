Weather in Bulgaria: Cloudy with Snowfall

Today the clouds over the country will remain significant. There will be snowfalls, mainly in Northeastern Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkans. This was announced for FOCUS News Agency by the on-duty weather forecaster from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology Boryana Markova.

There will be more significant breaks and reductions in the clouds before noon over Southern Bulgaria. The wind will be from the northwest and will be light to moderate. The maximum temperatures will be between 3° and 8° Celsius, in places in the northeastern regions a little lower, in Sofia around 3°C.

There will be significant clouds over the Black Sea coast, along the northern coast with light snowfalls. In the afternoon it will be without precipitation, and later in the day, the clouds will break. A light to moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 3°-6°C.

The temperature of the sea water 6°-7°C. The sea wave will be 2-3 points. Above the mountains, the clouds will be significant and in many places, it will snow. A moderate northwest wind will blow. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters around 0°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 8°C.

