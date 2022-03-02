COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2641 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 2641, and the number of deaths with a diagnosis of Covid-19 is 56, according to the Unified Information Portal.

For the previous 24 hours, these indicators were 2759 and 99, respectively. The positive samples yesterday were about 14.5 percent of the 18,296 tests performed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,093,920 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, and as of 0.00 hours, 214,709 are active today. There are currently 3,652 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Bulgarian hospitals, of which 461 are in intensive care.

About 72.5 percent of the newly infected and nearly 92.9 percent of those who died during the day were not vaccinated. During the period, the number of vaccine doses increased by 2,322 to 4,302,819.



/BTA

