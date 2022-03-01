Bulgaria will Stop the Broadcasting of Russian Television

The Council for Electronic Media (CEM) has decided to suspend indefinitely the broadcasting of the Russian televisions Rusia Today and Sputnik and their derivatives in Bulgaria. The proposal, which was considered at an extraordinary meeting of the council on Tuesday, was chaired by Betina Joteva and supported by three other members - Sofia Vladimirova, Galina Georgieva and Rozita Elenova. Sonya Momchilova, who is from the quota of President Rumen Radev, abstained.

It is subject to appeal within 14 days before the administrative court.

At the end of last week, the largest provider of satellite television in Bulgaria - Bulsatcom, stopped broadcasting Russia Today. On February 27, the European Commission also announced that it also intends to ban Russian state media.

The regulator motivated its decision with “gross violation of international law by the Russian Federation and encroachment on territorial integrity through military intervention against the Republic of Ukraine” and listed the declaration adopted by the Bulgarian National Assembly condemning the war in Ukraine as well as the stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen of February 27, 2022 measures to ban Russian programs.

“In order to protect important state and public interests related to avoiding the dissemination of misinformation about the military intervention against Ukraine, as well as content that incites hatred and discrimination and which may endanger security and public order in the country, and with a view to protecting of the public interest related to the provision of impartial information on events of common interest, the CEM shall allow the preliminary execution of this decision”, the regulator also writes.



/Dnevnik

