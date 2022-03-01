Ex-Defense Minister Yanev to PM Petkov: I was Not and Never will be Your Minister

For the first time, as a former defense minister, Stefan Yanev said that the behavior of the main political forces at the moment is based on populism and the launch of emotional theses. On his Facebook page, Yanev made a video address in which he told Prime Minister Kiril Petkov that he was not his minister and will not be but served Bulgaria. He does not feel guilty about anything he said or did.

Today the parliament voted to replace Yanev with Dragomir Zakov. It became necessary after Petkov announced yesterday that no member of the cabinet can pursue his policy, especially on Facebook, and said that the stability of the government is a function of his stay. The words came after Yanev's publication on Sunday (February 27th), in which he signaled that “the decisions to be made are not in Bulgaria's interest”.

Bulgarian PM Wants the Resignation of the Defense Minister

As Minister of Defense, Yanev came into focus at the end of last year after questioning the need to deploy additional NATO troops on Bulgarian territory. This provoked reactions, and Yanev's supporters organized an anti-NATO protest, which he attended.

“The national interest must be protected, including in the multilateral formats in which we participate. These formats should not determine, predetermine our interests. They are only tools and a mechanism for the realization of our interests. Decisions that are made in union formats are not always correct and good for Bulgaria,” the former caretaker prime minister, appointed by Rumen Radev, commented today.

In an interview with BTV on February 25, Yanev declined to call what was happening in Ukraine a "war", citing Russian President Vladimir Putin as refraining from doing so. This statement was also among the reasons for the change, cited by Petkov.

Bulgarian Defense Minister: Let's not Rush and call this a War

According to Yanev, the outlook does not look good at all, as the behavior of the country's main political forces is currently based on populism and the launch of emotional theses. According to him, instead of looking for workable solutions, short-term political dividends are generated based on people's suffering.

“We are in the midst of a crisis. A crisis that has already seriously shifted the layers in the system of international relations and is about to change its logic. It has the potential to lead to catastrophic consequences in many respects. A humanitarian catastrophe, but also a serious economic one. Financial and social consequences. It will depend on the actions and decisions we are making at the moment how Bulgaria will go through this difficult period that awaits us,” Yanev commented today.

Bulgarian President Radev: I Expected more from Yanev as Minister of Defense

“But I am confident that Bulgarian citizens are already well versed in the situation. They are wise and will not be allowed to be used in propaganda campaigns in someone's interest,” Yanev said in a statement. According to him, the main task of political representation and the fundamental responsibility of the political elite is to adequately protect the national interest.



/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook