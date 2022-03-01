Bulgarian President Radev: I Expected more from Yanev as Minister of Defense

“Yanev's government started the change, I expected more from him as Minister of Defense.” This was said by President Rumen Radev to journalists.

“Stefan Yanev was a successful prime minister in difficult times for Bulgaria. It was his government that started the change, showed that our country can be governed in another democratic way. He restored the hope of the people and most importantly this government organized fair elections. It was they who brought the current rulers to power,” Radev added. According to him, as Minister of Defense, he expected more from Stefan Yanev.

“I expected more both as an initiative and as a commitment to the problems of the Bulgarian army and as a job,” the president said.

He reported that there are still rumors about a new political project of his with new proxies. “I do not make any political projects with anyone. I strictly fulfill my constitutional obligations within the scope of my powers,” the head of state said.

Rumen Radev stated that he knew Dragomir Zakov and his work as Bulgaria's representative in NATO. “My opinion of his work is very good. I expect him to be able to get into the complex problems and deep processes that are going on in the Bulgarian armed forces on the ground,” he added. According to him, one cannot always get a real idea of ​​these processes from Brussels.

Rumen Radev stated that he expects the Minister of Defense, regardless of his name, to defend the Bulgarian national interest.

He said fratricidal, shameful aggression and war in Ukraine deserved sanctions.

“The whole of Europe and the world are uniting around this. As for military equipment, this is a decision entirely within the competence of the Bulgarian government. It is important that the Bulgarian parliament if there is such a decision, approve it,” Radev said.



/BGNES

