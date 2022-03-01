New Defense Minister: The Black Sea is Secured, as is Bulgaria

“Bulgaria is a member of NATO and the word NATO is not a dirty word. The situation is dynamic. NATO has already activated response plans, the Black Sea is secured, and so is Bulgaria,” said on the sidelines of parliament Dragomir Zakov after he was elected as the new Minister of Defense.

“Ukraine is currently at war. This is aggression. Bulgaria is a member of NATO, if NATO forces have to come to Bulgaria, it is done according to a certain procedure. This is a decision-making process in which Bulgaria participates,” added Dragomir Zakov.

Bulgaria: Dragomir Zakov is the New Minister of Defense

Regarding the release of Stefan Yanev, he commented:

“No decision can be imposed on any Bulgarian minister, decisions are taken by the Council of Ministers and, when necessary, by the National Assembly.”

Zakov clarified that he works with 60% of servicemen.

“The assessment of Ukraine has been made by the international community. What NATO has done in recent months has been an unprecedented effort to keep Russia on the negotiating table. The war began at a time when the door to dialogue was wide open,” the new military minister said.



/BNT

