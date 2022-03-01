Coordination Center "Plovdiv - Ukraine" has been Established

A coordination center "Plovdiv - Ukraine" is being established in the city under the hills. The open telephone line (+359) 032 / 605-550, which will be open 24 hours a day, will collect information on accommodation and employment opportunities for refugees from Ukraine from all municipalities in the district, employers, the Bulgarian Red Cross in Plovdiv and individuals.

The Plovdiv Hospital has already provided 50 beds for adults and 10 for children and babies, and their treatment will be completely free. Employers from the Thrace Economic Zone have confirmed that they are ready to accommodate 100 people and help them get started.

They want businesses to make quick changes in labor legislation to allow people with refugee status to start work in a shorter time. Currently, the procedure for issuing the necessary documents takes about three months.

The Municipality of Plovdiv has already informed that refugees will be able to be accommodated in the Youth Center, the dormitories of the Technical University in Plovdiv, as well as in the home for the elderly in the city. VMZ Sopot also expressed readiness to hire workers.

