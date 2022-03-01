How are the Right of Residence and Work of Ukrainian Citizens arriving in Bulgaria Regulated

Ukrainian citizens have the right to enter without a visa and to stay in the Republic of Bulgaria for 90 days every 6 months. This was announced by the Migration Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The period may be extended for humanitarian reasons related to extraordinary circumstances. The order in which Ukrainian citizens can take advantage of the right to additional stay on the territory of our country is defined in the Regulations for the implementation of the Law on Foreigners in the Republic of Bulgaria.

Those who want to continue their stay in our country can submit an application to the Migration Directorate - Ministry of Interior or to sectors and groups “Migration” at the Ministry of Interior before the expiration of the permitted period of residence under the visa-free regime. The application form is received on the spot or filled in in advance by downloading it from the website of the Migration Directorate - Ministry of Interior.

Citizens of Ukraine of Bulgarian origin can obtain a permit for long-term or permanent residence in the Republic of Bulgaria, if they have an employment contract with a Bulgarian employer for a period longer than 6 months.

If they wish to receive international protection (refugee status or humanitarian status), Ukrainian citizens can apply in the offices of the State Agency for Refugees at the Council of Ministers, before the Migration Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Sofia and the country, and before the authorities. General Directorate of Border Police - Ministry of Interior.

For more information, Ukrainian citizens can visit the Migration Directorate - Ministry of Interior in Sofia, at 48 Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd. If they are outside Sofia, they can go to the relevant Migration Departments of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Sofia.

Additional questions can be asked on the website of the Migration Directorate. Where the information is published in both Ukrainian and Russian.



