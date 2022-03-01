Bulgaria: Dragomir Zakov is the New Minister of Defense

The National Assembly dismissed Stefan Yanev as Minister of Defense and elected Dragomir Zakov as his successor. The proposal was adopted by 184 votes to 0, with 33 abstentions.

After taking office, the new defense minister was sworn in before lawmakers.

“I swear in the name of the Republic of Bulgaria to abide by the Constitution and the laws of the country and in all actions to be guided by the interests of the people. I swore,” Zakov told lawmakers.

Last-minute Change: Dragomir Zakov as a New Nomination of Bulgarian Defense Minister

Until now, he was Bulgaria's permanent representative to NATO. Graduated in International Economic Relations at the University of National and World Economy. From 2004 to 2008 he was part of the Bulgarian delegation to NATO. After that he participated in Bulgaria’s mission to the UN.

Bulgarian PM Wants the Resignation of the Defense Minister

In 2014 he started working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an advisor. He then held various positions there before becoming a representative in NATO.



/Nova

