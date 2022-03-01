EU Parliament Greeted Zelensky with Loud Applause

On their feet and with applause, MEPs welcomed the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at an extraordinary sitting of the European Parliament today.

“Today, I speak on behalf of my fellow citizens, the citizens of Ukraine, who are defending their country by paying the highest price. They defend freedom. I am very glad to hear your words. I feel your common attitude, you are united - all EU countries. It is a pity that now all of us in Ukraine are paying this high price. This is a tragedy for every Ukrainian and for our country. Thousands have already been killed,” Zelensky said in a statement.

“We have two revolutions, one war, five days of Russian invasion. Total invasion. I am not reading at the moment, my speech is not written on paper. The paper in our country is running out, this is the reality. I believe that today we are sacrificing our lives for the freedom and desire to be equal, to be like you. We are sacrificing the Ukrainian people - the most valuable thing we have. This is the highest price we can pay. We often say that we will win, we will win everything and everyone. I am very glad that you can see with your own eyes what is happening. We will really win, I am convinced that this will happen”, the Ukrainian president was categorical.

“It is often said that Ukraine has chosen to go on the road to Europe. This is our main goal. I want to hear this from you as well so that we can all hear that you support the Ukrainian election,” Zelensky urged.

The Ukrainian president explained to MEPs that Ukraine is blocked - no one can enter or leave. “Each square will be called ‘Freedom Square’. Nobody will break us, we are strong, we are Ukrainians. We want to see our children alive,” Zelensky said, adding that 16 children were killed yesterday.

“Putin will continue to claim that this is a special operation and that military infrastructure is being destroyed. But are there children in the places where the military infrastructure is located? 16 children died - yesterday! Ukrainians are highly motivated. We are fighting for our rights and freedoms, for our lives and for our survival. This is the highest motivation in our country. We want to be equal members of Europe. I think today we are proving and demonstrating that this is our desire,” he added.

According to Zelensky, the European Union will be much stronger with Ukraine. “Without you, Ukraine will be left alone. We have proven our strength. We are just like you - prove that you are with us. Prove that you will not turn your back on us. Prove that you really are Europeans. Then life will triumph over death and light will triumph over darkness. Glory to Ukraine!”The Ukrainian President concluded his statement before the European Parliament.

His speech was followed by long applause.



