Ukraine’s Parliament: Belarus has Invaded Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | March 1, 2022, Tuesday // 13:25
Belarusian troops crossed the Ukrainian border in the Chernihiv region.

This was confirmed by the Parliament of Ukraine.

“Belarusian troops invaded the Chernihiv region. The information was confirmed by Vitaly Kirilov, a spokesman for the Northern Territorial Defense Forces. More details later.”

This comes just an hour after Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced that his country has no plans to engage in hostilities and denied criticism from Kyiv that Russian troops are entering Ukraine through Belarus' borders.

According to local media, a Belarusian convoy of 33 military units has invaded the region north of Kyiv.

The invasion of Belarus comes days after Lukashenko held a referendum on proposed constitutional changes. They allow him to consolidate control over the country and end Belarus' status as a nuclear-free zone. He thus paved the way for the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in the country.

